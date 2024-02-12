IG pins promotion badges on 36 officers

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that DSPs have a very important role in the working of the police force, as they supervise the police force at the circle level. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that a successful officer is one who gives equal importance to crime control and administration, hence newly promoted DSPs ensure effective use of modern technology for crime control, administrative affairs and public service delivery to citizens.

Dr. Usman Anwar instructed to take special care of the capacity building, needs and welfare of the subordinate force. He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony organized in the honor of officers promoted to the rank of DSP at the Central Police Office.

In the ceremony, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar pinned the ranks of new posts to 36 officers who were promoted from Inspector to DSP rank. According to the details, the promoted DSPs include 01 Legal, 35 Executive Cadre Inspectors their families and children were also specially invited to participate in the ceremony held at the Central Police Office. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the new DSPs on joining the supervisory cadre. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid tribute to the brave jawans of SPU who thwarted the terrorist attack in Mianwali. IGP Punjab said that the brave officials of the Punjab Police once again defeated the terrorists. Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Admin, AIG Discipline and other officers participated in the event.

Meanwhile, Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring priority measures for the health welfare of police employees, in continuation of which, the Compensation Award Committee has released another 13 lakh rupees for the medical expenses of the police employees.

According to the details, 13 lakh rupees were given to the police officers serving in various districts including Lahore for their medical expenditures. Lahore Police’s injured constable Muhammad Tariq was given 03 lakh rupees for treatment, injured constable Nadeem Bashir of Sialkot was given Rs. 03 lakh for medical expenses.

Ghazi Constables Muhammad Afzal Saqib and Hassan Abbas of Lahore Police were given Rs. 02 lakh each for medical expenses. Another Ghazi Constable Philip Masih of Lahore Police was given Rs. 02 lakh for medical expenses, while Lahore Police Head Constable Muhammad Kashif was given one lakh rupees. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to continue the measures for the health welfare of the force. IGP Punjab said that the welfare branch should continue to provide relief through priority measures on health related cases of the force.