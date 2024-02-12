GDA declares election ‘anti-state,’ announces sit-in on Feb 16

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has voiced its strong opposition to the recent elections, labeling them as anti-state, and has announced plans for a sit-in protest scheduled for February 16.During a press conference, GDA chief Pir Pagara denounced the election results, accusing them of being manipulated to favor certain parties. He emphasized the need to reject what he deemed as unfair electoral practices and called upon the youth to join the protest at Hyderabad Bypass.He expressed his refusal to accept seats obtained through unfair means, dismissing suggestions to dissolve the GDA alliance. He affirmed the alliance’s resolve to stand against electoral injustices, asserting that neither personal affiliations nor external pressures would sway their stance.Additionally, GDA leader Safdar Abbasi declared that two members of the Sindh Assembly belonging to their party would abstain from taking the oath, opting instead to stage a protest outside the assembly premises on the day of the meeting.The GDA’s dissatisfaction reflects broader discontent among political circles, with Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman also resigning in protest.Numerous political parties have raised concerns over the election results, leading to hearings in courts regarding challenges to the outcomes.