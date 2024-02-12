PML-N has simple majority in Punjab, says Ata Tarar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has gained simple majority in Punjab to form its government, PML-N leader Ata Tarar said on Monday.

Addressing a news conference he said the PML-N has emerged as the single largest party adding that the members joining the party.

He said that six MPAs have joined the PML-N and the number of the party’s MPAs in Punjab has reached to 146.

He said that the members’ count will reach to 150 today thus the number required for formation of government in Punjab will be reached.

Ata Tarar said that the PML-N will announce the prime minister’s name after consultation with the People’s Party and the MQM. “We are also holding consultations with other parties along with the PPP and MQM for formation of the federal government,” he said.

He said the opponents announced their victory over 25 percent results, while Nawaz Sharif given his victory speech after announcement of 90 pct results.

PML-N’s Javed Latif, Shaikh Rohail Asghar, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah have also lost the election, but we have accepted results in good stead.

“We have emerged as single largest party in Punjab and the centre, our government in Punjab is likely to be established,” he said.

It is to be mentioned here that five independent candidates, who won elections on February 8, on Monday joined the PML-N. Sardar Shamsher Mazari, who won the NA-189 seat as an independent candidate joined PML-N after meeting the party’s president Shahbaz Sharif.

Imran Akram, MPA-elect from PP-195, Sohail Khan, PP-240, Khizar Hussain Mazari, PP-297 and Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi, MPA-elect from PP-249 also joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

On the occasion, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the newly elected members into the party.