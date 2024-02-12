Experts reveal eating papaya can help with skin brightening

Analysis of Google Trends search data reveals that online searches for ‘glowy skin’ exploded by 178 percent worldwide amid Hailey Bieber uploading a more natural look to her Instagram.

A new finding from beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha reveals that online searches for ‘glowy skin’ have exploded by 178 percent globally in the past seven days. At the exact same time, TikTok has seen 9,000 posts with the hashtag #cleangirl and 61 million views from users in the United Kingdom in the past 30 days. The hashtag has accumulated 8 billion views worldwide overall. Celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham have recently shown a more natural look in January, with Instagram selfies showing glossy lips and glowing skin, tapping into the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic.

The ‘clean girl’ aesthetic going viral is known for its emphasis on natural beauty look and minimalist approach, with people often tapping into the trend with glowy, fresh skin, glossy lips and slicked-back hair. The trend has focused on achieving the perfect skin, with online searches for ‘glass skin’ exploding by 82 percent over the past five years worldwide.

People are turning to research to achieve the perfect dewy clean girl skin with searches for ‘Glass skin products’ skyrocketing by 202 percent in the past five years. The hashtag #glassskin is also trending on social media and has accumulated 3.9 billion views on TikTok alone worldwide.

‘Glass skin’ which is a trend known for its clear, dewy and reflective appearance, is a Korean beauty term which has now caught on globally. Social media users are searching for to achieve the look, with #koreanskincare gaining 6.8 billion views on TikTok. Google searches also show searches for ‘Korean skincare’ have exploded to an all-time high over the past five years by 258 percent.

A spokesperson for Fresha commented on the findings, “The ‘clean girl’ aesthetic is here to stay and is gaining more and more popularity due to its healthy glowing skin look. With celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham joining in on the trend, fans are also feeling influenced to achieve the look.”

Having glowy skin is all about getting your skin to its healthiest. Health does take time, so being diligent with your skincare routine is important. Every person’s skincare routine is different, so researching what best suits your skin is the best way to achieve the ‘glass skin’ look. Look into including a double cleanser, essence, retinol, serum, moisturiser and sunscreen into your skin routine.

If you are on a budget, there are some tips for achieving the glass skin look naturally without breaking the bank:

Eating healthier fat. Upping healthy fats in your diet can help promote glowing, clear skin. Cold-water fish such as salmon or sardines are the perfect healthy fat due to their high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce inflammation and contain antioxidant vitamin E. Avocados are also beneficial for reducing inflammation as they include oleic acid.

Eating more fruit and vegetables. Vegetables such as carrots can help keep the skin safe from free radicals and have a high water content, which can flush out toxins and bring out a natural glow on the face. Papaya is good for skin brightening and contains an enzyme papain, which can help eliminate dark spots.

Drinking more water. Drinking more water keeps your body hydrated and helps maintain skin elasticity.”