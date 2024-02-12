People want fame without working for it: Atif Aslam

Eminent singer Atif Aslam weighed upon the recent rise in the use of audio tools like Auto-tuners by rising musicians to gain overnight success.

In a new interview with a South Asian music-related YouTube channel, Atif Aslam spoke about the rising trend and excessive use of vocal tools by emerging singers to gain easy success, without putting effort and working hard for it.

The ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ crooner confessed that such tools and gadgets as auto-tuners were present during the previous times as well when he started his career, but in recent times, they are more of a support to achieve fame.

“It’s not like there were no autotuners in my time but nowadays it’s a dependency for overnight success,” the singer stated. “Now people want to be famous, but they don’t want to work hard for it.”

“People don’t want to stay on that pedestal for long now. They don’t realise that without hard work all of this is very short-lived. This short-term fame doesn’t last long,” Aslam explained.

“That being said, there is also no fixed formula to success. Because if there had been one, everyone would have had their share of it,” he concluded, crediting God for the success, as he believed He who blesses the one He wants.