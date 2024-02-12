Reem Sheikh desires to meet Wahaj Ali

Prominent figure in the Indian television industry Reem Shaikh has expressed her immense admiration for Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali, admitting that she wants to meet him.

Reem commenced her journey in showbiz when she was six. Over the years, she has become a beloved personality. Reem has captivated the hearts of millions of fans through her roles in popular serials.

These include hits like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and Tujhse Hai Raabta. Currently, Reem finds herself immersed in promotional activities for her upcoming courtroom drama, Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.

She is sharing the screen with acclaimed actors Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi.

The trio recently engaged in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, shedding light on their legal drama.

They also participated in the lively ‘Who’s Most Likely to?’ game. During the interview, the hosts delved into a fascinating question. They asked Jennifer and Reem whom they would defend in court if given the chance.

Reem, in an endearing manner, chose Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali. She went on to playfully outline the hypothetical case, involving either her travelling to Pakistan or Wahaj coming to India. This was all driven by her profound admiration for the Pakistani heartthrob.

Reem articulated her sentiments, saying, “For me, it would be Wahaj Ali, and the case would involve maybe me going to Pakistan or him coming from Pakistan to meet me because I love him so much. I just wish to meet him once; I love him.” The snippet from this has resonated strongly on social media, prompting netizens to share their thoughts on this cross-border admiration. The responses have been diverse, with some expressing total empathy for Reem’s affection towards Wahaj Ali.

One user encapsulated this sentiment by stating:

“She is representing all Indian fans’ wish.”

Another said: “I am loving how actors across the border are adoring and praising our stars.”

One claimed: “Reem is voicing the feelings of all Indian fans.”