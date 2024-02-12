Farhan Saeed shares first pictures with daughter

Pakistan’s heartthrob actor-singer and doting father, Farhan Saeed dropped his first pictures with his newborn daughter Jahan Aara. Taking to his Instagram handle over the weekend, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star and a new daddy, shared the very first clicks with his month-old daughter, Jahan Aara Saeed. The two-picture gallery, probably from the airport, when the showbiz couple brought their daughter home earlier this week, was captioned with, “New Travel Protocol,” and a red heart emoji. “Alhamdulillah,” he added, with a picture courtesy to his wife, Urwa Hocane. Thousands of his fans as well as the entertainment fraternity showered their love on the now-viral pictures with likes and warm wishes for the celebrity kid. Saeed’s sister-in-law and actor Mawra Hocane also commented, “Serious protocol. MashaAllah meri bubblessss,” along with a series of emojis. Pertinent to note that Farhan Saeed, who tied the knot with actor-producer Urwa Hocane, in 2016, announced the birth of their first daughter in a joint statement on social media last month. The doting parents celebrated the one-month birthday of their baby girl earlier this week, before concluding their months-long trip in Dallas, US.