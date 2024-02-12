Dellsons Group to help Nepal form freelancers’ association

Islamabad: Dellsons Group has signed an agreement with the Nepal Internet Foundation to build the freelancing ecosystem in Nepal, including a nationwide association, capacity-building programs, and conferences for freelancers.

Chairman of Dellsons Group Ibrahim Amin said, “We have gained tremendous expertise to facilitate freelancers in Pakistan along with collaboration with various stakeholders, including commercial banks, broadband internet providers, and universities, which ultimately empower freelancers and enhance their contribution to the economy of South Asia. And now, we are delighted to share the expertise with the regional country.”

President Nepal Internet Foundation Bikram Shrestha said accessibility to the Internet is indispensable for every country to adopt it for faster growth in the economy; hence, our think tank is committed to introducing every essential and emerging trend among the masses in Nepal. There is immense potential for the youth of Nepal to contribute to the national economy while providing services to their clients on global freelancing platforms.

In Nepal, young people account for approximately 20.8 percent of the total population of the country (age group 16–25 years), while 40.68 percent of the population lies in the age group 16–40.

CEO of Dellsons Group, Tufail Ahmed Khan, said, “Freelancing is the emerging way of earning money in South Asian economies in the last few years, which needs talents in a multitude of fields. The representation of freelancers in any country is essential to advocating their rights and addressing issues and challenges at a national level. Similar to Pakistan, Dellson will build a national-level platform for freelancers in Nepal to support South Asian countries and their human talent.

Besides the formation of a freelancers’ body, the group will also engage different corporations in the public and private sectors to help them promote the digital economy and establish remittance channels in Nepal with different countries.