Announcement of match officials of Pakistan Super League 9

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the match officials of Pakistan Super League 9. In the first phase of the league, a total of 14 matches will be played in Lahore and Multan from February 17 to 27, while 16 matches will be played in Karachi and Rawalpindi from February 28 to March 12.

In this regard, it was said in the statement that the match officials for the qualifiers, two eliminators and the final to be held in Karachi from March 14 to 18 will be announced at the appropriate time.

The four members of ICC’s elite panel of umpires, Richard Algonworth, Chris Gaffney, Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough, along with Aleem Dar, Tariq Rasheed, Shozeb Raza, Rashid Riaz, Faisal Afridi, Ruchira Palyaguruge, Asif Yaqoob, Alex Wharf, Abdul Mukit, Muhammad Asif, Nasir Hussain and Imran Javed are included.

Among the foreign umpires, Ulngorth has umpired in 6 editions of the league before, he has umpired in 48 matches of PSL so far.

England’s Gough has previously umpired in 34 matches across four editions. Wharf has umpired in 11 matches and Sri Lanka’s Palia Guruge has umpired in three matches.

New Zealand’s Gaffney will oversee his first match in the league between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 18.

Roshan Mahnama, who has refereed 97 matches in the league and is also a former member of the ICC’s Elite Panel of Match Referees, will be in the PSL for his ninth consecutive year and will lead the team of three match referees. will do, whose other members are Ali Naqvi and Muhammad Javed.

Veteran umpires Aleem Dar and Michael Gough will officiate the opening match between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in Lahore.

Tariq Rashid will be the TV umpire while Shozeb Raza will perform the duties of reserve umpire. Mohammad Javed will perform the duties of match referee