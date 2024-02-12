Hajj travel documents deadline: Feb 26

Pakistan’s religion ministry this week reminded the country’s Hajj 2024 pilgrims to submit their travel documents and confirmation emails to concerned banks before Feb. 26.

Pakistan announced the results of a draw for Hajj 2024 last December, with more than 63,000 applicants selected for the pilgrimage under the government scheme. Those remaining will be applying for the pilgrimage through private tour operators. “Hajj Pilgrims can complete their biometrics at home through the Visa Bio app,” the religion ministry wrote on social media platform X on Saturday. “And submit confirmation emails along with passports to the concerned banks before 26th February.”

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage that is one of the five pillars of Islam. Every adult Muslim is required to undertake a journey to the holy Islamic sites in Makkah at least once in their lifetime if they are financially and physically able. Saudi Arabia has restored Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and abolished the upper age limit of 65 years to perform the annual Islamic pilgrimage. More than 81,000 Pakistani pilgrims performed Hajj under the government scheme in 2023 while the rest used private tour operators. Pakistani Religious Affairs Minister Aneeq Ahmed met Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki in Islamabad on Feb. 1 to discuss finalizing arrangements for the pilgrimage.