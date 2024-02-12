Reuters retracts Pakistani deaths report

One of the world’s leading news agency, Reuters on Sunday said it had wrongly published the news related to Pakistan nationals getting killed and injured in southeastern Iran. “The story on Pakistanis killed in Iran was wrong and is withdrawn. Tasnim withdrew the story. We will delete the previous post,” the news agency said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Earlier, Reuters, quoting Tasnim news agency as its source, reported that three unidentified gunmen had shot and killed at least 9 and wounded 3 Pakistani nationals in southeastern Iran on Sunday. However, hours after the news was published, Reuters withdrew it, saying Trasnim had taken back the story. The development followed a similar incident last month that had taken the lives of 9 Pakistani workers in Iran.