MNA, MPA face terror charges for army attack

Newly elected Member of the National Assembly from the Pakistan People’s Party, Irfan Zafar Leghari, along with his uncle Qamber Leghari and fellow Sindh Assembly member Fayyaz Bhatt, have been apprehended in connection with an anti-terrorism case. The trio faces serious allegations of involvement in a violent incident targeting the Pakistan Army. A case has been formally registered against 200 people, including NA-227 winner Irfan Zafar Leghari, Imran Leghari, and Qambar Leghari, under the Terrorism Act at Mehr police station. Details surrounding the allegations suggest that the accused individuals were implicated in firing upon and attacking the Pakistan Army, an act deemed a severe threat to national security. The arrest of elected officials has sent shockwaves throughout the political landscape, prompting calls for a thorough investigation and swift justice. The arrest of prominent political figures on terrorism charges underscores the delicate balance between democracy and security in Pakistan. It highlights the imperative for accountability and transparency within the political sphere, as well as the necessity for safeguarding state institutions against internal threats.