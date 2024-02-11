Shabir Ahmed Shah pays tribute to Shaheed Maqbool Bhat

Senior Hurriyat leader and Chairman Democratic Freedom Party Shabir Ahmed Shah has paid rich tributes to renowned Kashmiri liberation leader Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Bhat who on this day in 1984 was hanged to death in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

In his message from Tihar jail the incarcerated leader, while paying tributes to JKLF ideologue Muhammad Maqbool Bhat, said that Bhat was an icon of resistance movement who sacrificed his life for the noble cause of freedom.

The DFP leader termed the execution of Maqbool Bhat as a judicial murder saying that so-called democratic state violated the fundamentals of justice system by denying him the right to fair trial. Highlighting the supreme sacrifices of the JKLF leader, he said that Bhat was a man of integrity and honesty who devoted his entire life for the collective cause, went through trials and tribulations and ultimately sacrificed his precious life in pursuit of long cherished ideals.

Bhat’s supreme sacrifices for the noble cause, he said have inspired a new generation of Kashmiri youth who continue to strive and struggle to achieve the ultimate goal for which the Kashmiri martyrs had laid down their precious lives. He expressed the hope that the day was not far when subjugated but determined masses of Kashmir will see the dawn of freedom.