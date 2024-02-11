Mushaal Mullick for joint struggle to break shackles of Indian slavery

While paying glowing tributes to renowned Kashmiri liberation leader Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick stressed the need that it was high time people of Kashmir should unite on one platform to work jointly for the just cause of Kashmir freedom struggle to turn the dream of dream of breaking the shackles of Indian slavery once and for all.

Speaking at a function organized at Koshar School at refugees camp Mankpiyan to mark 40th martyrdom anniversary of Maqbool Butt, where a special prayer and Quran recitation was held for him, Mushaal Mullick said that the legendary Kashmir liberation leader had been sent to the gallows in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail on this day in 1984 for his role in Kashmir freedom movement. However, she lamented that the fascist Indian authorities did not hand over the dead body of the celebrated Kashmiri leader to his heirs despite lapse of four decades, who was buried in the premises of infamous jail. On the occasion, the participants held special prayer for incarcerated Kashmir leader Yasin Malik and other Kashmir leaders and activists.

The SAPM on Human Rights and Women Empowerment stated that Maqbool Butt was an icon of resistance movement who sacrificed his life for the noble cause of freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). She went on to say that people of Kashmir were neither given the right to live nor to die, adding that they were as well as neither they have the right to bury their loved ones.

Mushaal Mullick said that her husband Yasin Malik was being subjected to brutal and inhuman treatment as he was denied all legal, constitutional and fundamental rights. She feared that the notorious Indian government was hell-bent to hang Yasin Malik, who was the most powerful voice of people of Kashmir, adding that he was implicated in frivolous and politically-motivated cases to silence his voice. SAPM called upon the world community and UN bodies to force India to ensure his release and let Kashmir decide their fate as per the aspirations of the people of IIOJK. She vowed that Kashmiri people would leave no stone unturned and will continue their struggle till last drop of their blood to break the yoke of Indian slavery.

Mushaal Mullick said that Maqbool was a man of integrity and honesty who devoted his entire life for the collective cause, went through trials and tribulations and ultimately sacrificed his life in pursuit of long-cherished ideals.

She made it clear that the notorious Indian government should bear in mind that it could not dampen the courage of brave Kashmiri people despite facing all state terrorism and fascism, hoping that the day was not far when the masses of Kashmir would see the dawn of freedom.

On the occasion, Yasin Malik daughter Rizia Sultana urged for the unity of people of Kashmir to realize the dream of freedom of Kashmir. Mushaal held a conversation with the children of the kosher school.