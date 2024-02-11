PTI demands immediate resignation of CEC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

According to PTI spokesperson, the CEC and ECP members should immediately resign from their posts for violating the constitution. He maintained that PDM-2 is being imposed on Pakistan after rigged elections but people have rejected the dishonest parties through their vote.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that PTI will form government in center, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Gohar Ali Khan said the decision regarding alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) will be announced soon to secure the reserved seats. He said that government will be formed by parties who have a majority and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has a clear majority after securing a historic victory in 170 seats.