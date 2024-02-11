Brussels praises sacrifices rendered by Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru

Participants of a gathering in Brussels, the Belgium’s capital which is also the European headquarters, have paid a rich tribute to the great Kashmiri martyrs Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru.

The event was organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) at its central secretariat in connection with martyrdom anniversaries of these two martyrs. Speaking at the gathering, Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed highly praised Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru for their unmatchable liberation struggle. He said, “we can not forget our martyrs.”

Beside the Chairman Kashmir Council Europe Ali Raza Syed, Dr. Manzoor Zahoor, Khalid Joshi, Sardar Mahmood Qabal, Sardar Sadiq, Rao Mustajab, Sardar Zaheer Zahid, Shiraz Raj, Faisal Rizvi, Imran Saqib, Hafiz Aneeb Rashid, Nadeem Butt, Zahidshah, Chaudhry Nasir, Shazia Aslam, Raja Abdaqayyum and Meher Nadeem were also among the participants of the gathering.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observe the martyrdom anniversary of noted Kashmiri figure Muhammad Afzal Guru on 9th February every year. He was hanged and buried at the New Delhi’s Tehar prison by the Indian Authorities on 9the February 2013. The prominent Kashmiri liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt was also hanged and buried in Tihar Jail on 11th February in 1984 for his leading role in the Kashmir’s liberation struggle.

Paying rich tribute to the both of the Kashmiri figures, Chair of KC-EU further said, by sacrificing their lives, Butt and Guru had offered matchless struggle for liberation of the beloved homeland of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed asked Indian government to hand over of the remains of Afzal Guru and Maqbool But to their families in the occupied Kashmir for a proper funeral and decent burial in the occupied Kashmir. He added, these two great martyrs are lights for struggle of the people of Kashmir seeking their right to self-determination. He said, Indian authorities acted inhumanely by holding bodies of the martyrs at jail premises for a long time. No human being and no one of the civilised societies in the world accepts such ruthless behaviour as India is doing with the Kashmiris. Chair of KC-EU said, it was proved that Afzal Guru was hanged in a fake allegation and Maqbool Butt was also targeted because of his struggle for freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation.

Ali Raza Syed also warned that by killing people and committing crimes against the humanity in the occupied Kashmir and constant military restrictions in the Kashmir valley, the India cannot stop the peaceful movement of the Kashmiris.

Other speakers of the gathering also said, people of Kashmir are struggling for the rights of self-determination accepted under UN Security Council’s resolutions and as per a promise committed by the Indian Authorities.

Ali Raza Syed and other speakers demanded the world community to make necessary steps in order to stop atrocities against the innocent and peaceful people of Kashmir and play an effective role for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.