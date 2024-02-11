Key Facts About Maxwell’s T20 ton against West Indies

* Reached ton from 50 balls, the fastest T20 international scored in Australia

* Previous fastest in Australia was from 52 balls, by South African Rilee Rossouw against Bangladesh in Sydney during 2022 World Cup

* Maxwell (102 T20Is) joins India’s Rohit Sharma (151 T20Is) with the most centuries – five – in T20I history

* All of Maxwell’s T201 tons are unbeaten:

145no v Sri Lanka, Pallakele, September 2016

120no v West Indies, Adelaide, February 2024

113no v India, Bengaluru, February 2019

104no v India, Guwahati, November 2023

103no v England, Hobart, February 2018

* Maxwell, Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis hold the Australian record for fastest T20 century, 47 balls

* Maxwell’s other T20 centuries have come from 49 balls, 50 balls (twice) and 58 balls

* The fastest T20I century ever is from 34 balls, by Kushal Malla for Nepal against Mongolia in September 2023.

* The next quickest is from 35 balls, by David Miller (South Africa), Sharma (India) and Sudesh Wickramasekara (Czech Republic).