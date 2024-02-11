Key Facts About Maxwell’s T20 ton against West Indies

* Reached ton from 50 balls, the fastest T20 international scored in Australia * Previous fastest in Australia was from 52 balls, by South African Rilee Rossouw against Bangladesh in Sydney during 2022 World Cup * Maxwell (102 T20Is) joins India’s Rohit Sharma (151 T20Is) with the most centuries – five – in T20I history * All of Maxwell’s T201 tons are unbeaten: 145no v Sri Lanka, Pallakele, September 2016 120no v West Indies, Adelaide, February 2024 113no v India, Bengaluru, February 2019 104no v India, Guwahati, November 2023 103no v England, Hobart, February 2018 * Maxwell, Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis hold the Australian record for fastest T20 century, 47 balls * Maxwell’s other T20 centuries have come from 49 balls, 50 balls (twice) and 58 balls * The fastest T20I century ever is from 34 balls, by Kushal Malla for Nepal against Mongolia in September 2023. * The next quickest is from 35 balls, by David Miller (South Africa), Sharma (India) and Sudesh Wickramasekara (Czech Republic).