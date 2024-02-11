Sanam Jung’s video revealing struggles of living abroad goes viral

A video of veteran actress and morning show host Sanam Jung getting emotional while highlighting a personal struggle is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Sanam Jung took to the visual sharing application to reflect on her life in the United States and Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity had announced that she would move to the United States from Pakistan to start a new chapter in life.

In the clip, she seems to be in a personal struggle over what was her true home. In the caption, the celebrity added that people have to confront things they run away from out of fear.

“Mixed feelings, there’ll be times when you would want to run away but then you’ll make peace with it,” the caption read. “There will be happy days after some tough ones but to all the beautiful people hanging in this situation- you’ll get through Dedicated to the people who’re living abroad away from their country and their loved ones.”

Her fellow celebrities and fans extended their support in the comment section.

Sanam Jung is a social media darling. She takes to Instagram to update fans about her personal and professional happenings by sharing clips and pictures.

On the acting front, she has proved herself as one of the most celebrated actors by playing diverse roles. She was recently seen in the ARY Digital serial ‘Dhoka’, which was about how bad decisions and greed can lead to a domino effect on multiple lives.

She essayed Kainat. The characters is that Ahmed’s first wife who is middle-class, mature, hardworking and independent but gets stuck in an odd situation because of her husband.

The cast also included A-listers Affan Waheed, Komal Meer, Shagufta Ejaz, Javed Sheikh, Nausheen Shah, Atiqa Odho, Seemi Pasha and Paras Masroor.