Malala for accepting voters’ decision with grace

Nobel laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai has shared her opinions on Pakistan’s 2024 general elections via social media platform X.

In her post on X, Malala emphasised the importance of free and fair elections, as well as the need for transparency in vote counting and respect for the people’s mandate.

“I believe today, as I always have, that we must accept the voters’ decision with grace. I hope our elected officials, whether in government or opposition parties, will prioritise democracy and prosperity for the people of Pakistan,” stated Malala.

With the election results still in process, leading political parties are contemplating forming alliances, leaving Pakistanis eagerly anticipating the outcome of the general elections.