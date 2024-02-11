Mansha Pasha pens heartfelt message for Jibran Nasir on his birthday

Jibran Nasir, a well-known civil rights activist and the husband of Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha, turned 37 on Saturday.

The activist stood as independent candidate however, he was unable to win the election. He celebrated his birthday in an intimate ceremony with Mansha.

The actor posted a heartfelt birthday message for her partner on Instagram, along with an unguarded video of the two of them having trouble taking photos.

Jibran is shown jokingly refusing to comply with his wife’s requests for poses, which makes for humorous photos.

In the caption, the Laal Kabootar actor attributed their lack of pictures together as a couple to Jibran’s shenanigans. “He’s the reason we hardly have photos together but he’s my love so I can’t even get mad,” she reiterated her deep affection for her husband.

She continued, “Happy birthday Jibran Nasir, hope you have the most wonderful year (with me), I love you,” adding an Instagram rendition of the hit song Happy by American musician Pharrell Williams.

During her guest appearance on the FWhy Podcast last year, Mansha shared fresh information about how her relationship with Jibran started online, developed over time, and ultimately ended in marriage.

The star chatted with host Frieha Altaf about her path from developing a close friendship with Jibran both offline and online to getting married to the well-known human rights activist and lawyer.