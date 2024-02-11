Initial features ready to form Punjab government

Lahore: (Special. Correspondent) The issue of federal government formation in Punjab, the inside story of the meeting of PML-N chaired by Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umrah has come out.

According to the sources, Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz emerged as strong candidates for the post of Chief Minister of Punjab in the PML-N meeting. On proposing to nominate a candidate, the participants supported the proposal to make Nawaz Sharif as the Prime Minister.

Sources say that Maryam Nawaz is still a strong candidate for the Chief Minister of Punjab, if PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif does not take the post of prime minister in the coalition government, then Shahbaz Sharif will be nominated as the prime ministerial candidate. Will keep it in front of potential allies.

According to sources, efforts will be made to get the support of PPP, MQM, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and others in the name of Shahbaz Sharif. Will try.

Nawaz Sharif is presenting himself as an experienced politician. He is promising to stabilize the economy and take Pakistan in the right direction, showing the record of his three terms in power.

Analysts say that Nawaz Sharif’s supporters hope that his stability, experience and reliable leadership will develop the country. They are hoping that the army is also with Nawaz Sharif or at least his party.

But some analysts are still cautiously watching the domestic political landscape. Nawaz Sharif still has many challenges to overcome, Pakistan’s economy is not the only one in trouble.

He says that his party has been blamed for the economic crisis. A common perception is that the elections were not fair because the main opposition leader, Imran Khan, is in jail.

Political experts say that Nawaz Sharif is struggling because his party Muslim League-N, led by his brother Shehbaz, remained an ally of the previous coalition government, and his government had to implement several tough economic policies. , who have had to pay a heavy price. ”

Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in a media talk after voting on election day said that for God’s sake do not use the name of coalition government, only one party should get majority, we have made great sacrifices to reach here. He said this. He said while answering a question from the journalist.

Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that all things are clearly written in the manifesto of PML-N. The people will be provided facilities at their doorsteps. Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz have served jail terms. Cast your vote to end the culture of profanity and rudeness from the country.

Now, in his “victory speech” last day, he invited the independent candidates to form the government together. Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, while giving his victory speech at the secretariat of Muslim League-N in Lahore Model Town, said that we are not only all of us. The parties also respect the mandate of the independent candidates who will win the elections in 2024 and invite them to come together as the country cannot afford any more chaos.

He said that we have to get this wounded Pakistan out of this difficulty. I have asked my brother Mian Shehbaz Sharif to meet the Co-Chairman of the People’s Party, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and MQM leaders in connection with the formation of the government. Tell us that we have to work together for the sake of the country.

He said, “Today I see the glow of happiness in your eyes, this glow is to make the country prosperous. Alhamdulillah, Muslim League-N has emerged as the largest party. It is our duty to take the country out of the vortex.” It becomes our duty to plan to pull the country out of the vortex.

Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that Muslim League-N has emerged as the largest party in these elections. It is our duty to plan to get the country out of trouble. We respect the mandate of all parties and individuals. sit with us Our agenda is to get the country out of trouble. You know what we did for this country before, how we got this country out of trouble. You know what we have done for the country in economic, defense and social terms. We have the pain of the country, it is necessary that other parties sit together and form a government to get the country out of difficulties.

He said that political parties, judiciary, armed forces should all play their positive role to get this country out of the vortex. This is not just the country of Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar or PML-N but everyone’s country. This is the question of the future of youth and children. We need 10 years for stability. Those who are in a fighting mood, we don’t want to fight them. Everyone has to come together and pull the country out of the vortex.

He said that Pakistan would have developed today. If our momentum of 1990 had been sustained, today Pakistan would have been a great power in the world. Today the country is very strong because of nuclear power and no one can look at you with a bad eye. You can see the services for our country, I don’t want to compare them with anyone. It would have been better if we had a full mandate, but today we do not have the majority to form a government on our own, so we are inviting others to form a government together to get the country out of trouble.