Islamabad (Web Desk) The meeting of the newly elected National Assembly is likely to be held on February 29. The newly elected members will take oath in the inaugural session. will take

Within 10 days of the elections, all the candidates have to submit the details of the election expenses to the Election Commission, without which the notification of the successful candidates will not be issued.

According to the law, the notification of newly elected members will be issued within 14 days after the election, after which 60 women and 10 non-Muslim seats will be allocated to political parties and independent aspirants will be given time to join a party within 3 days. will go

According to Article 91 of the Constitution, the session of the new National Assembly will be convened within 21 days after the elections.

According to parliamentary sources, the meeting of the newly elected National Assembly will be held on February 29, but the meeting can be called earlier.