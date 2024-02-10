Independent candidate Raja Khurram Nawaz joins PML-N

Independent candidate Raja Khurram Nawaz joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-Nawaz) on Saturday. Raja Khurram had officially announced joining the PML-N. He was elected as the MNA from NA-48 in the recently held elections. PML-N on Saturday contacted 12 defected elected National Assembly lawmakers. According to party sources, the disgruntled lawmakers will hold a meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif after getting assurance. Sources privy to the development said: “If the 12 defected lawmakers return back to the PML-N, the party will be in a formidable position.”