Who won? PTI cries foul, vows peaceful protests

Pakistan plunged into deeper uncertainty on Friday as independent candidates emerged as the frontrunners in preliminary election results, prompting the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to call for nationwide protests and claim the right to form the next government.

With results trickling in for 257 out of 265 National Assembly seats, independents defied expectations to hold a commanding lead with 102 seats, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 73 and 54 seats, respectively.

This unexpected outcome sent shockwaves through the political landscape, throwing the path to government formation into disarray.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khan’s party, reacted swiftly, calling for nationwide demonstrations tomorrow to “protect the sanctity of the vote.” Gohar Khan, a senior party official and Khan’s lawyer, urged institutions to respect their “mandate” and declared their intention to form a government “in accordance with the constitution and the law.”

Adding to the drama, Khan’s party claimed President Arif Alvi would invite them to form the government based on their alleged majority in the National Assembly. This assertion, yet to be verified, further fueled the already tense political atmosphere.

Khan, addressing supporters remotely from jail, also leveled accusations of manipulation, alleging attempts to “defeat them” in areas where they were leading and claiming his party had won 170 seats overall. He called for peaceful protests in constituencies with delayed results and vowed to challenge any perceived irregularities.

However, with independent candidates emerging as a significant force, the path to government formation remains murky. The PTI’s claims and calls for protest raise concerns about a smooth transition of power, adding to the prevailing uncertainty.

All eyes are now on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to release the final results and address any outstanding concerns. Meanwhile, the country braces for a potentially volatile weekend as the PTI mobilizes its supporters and political rivals strategize their next moves.