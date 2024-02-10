FO calls out criticism of electoral process by western capitals

The Foreign Office said on Saturday that it was “surprised” by the negative tone of some statements from foreign countries and organisations over the February 8 general elections held in Pakistan.

In a statement, the FO said it had “taken note” of such statements.

Western capitals on Friday called into question the “undue restrictions” put in place during the February 8 elections in Pakistan and expressed concern over allegations of vote-rigging, but pledged to work with whoever formed the next government.

The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, in their separate statements, called upon the relevant Pakistani authorities to ensure a timely and full investigation of all the reported irregularities in Thursday’s elections.

“We are surprised by the negative tone of some of these statements, which neither take into account the complexity of the electoral process nor acknowledge the free and enthusiastic exercise of the right to vote by tens of millions of Pakistanis,” said the statement by FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

The spokesperson maintained that the statements “ignore” that elections were held in Pakistan peacefully and successfully while mitigating “serious security threats resulting primarily from foreign-sponsored terrorism”.

The FO added that some statements were not factual as there was no nationwide internet shutdown and only mobile services were suspended due to terror threats on election day. “The elections exercise has demonstrated that the concerns of many commentators were misplaced.” The spokesperson said while advice is valued, the criticism was neither constructive nor objective as the electoral process has not been completed.

“Pakistan held the elections as part of its commitment to building a stable and democratic society.” Concluding the statement, the FO maintained that Pakistan will continue working towards building a “vibrant democratic polity”. “Every election and peaceful transition of power brings us closer to that goal. We do this not on account of the concerns expressed by others but because that is the aspiration of our people and the vision of our founding fathers.”