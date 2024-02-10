PML-N victories face legal onslaught

Several petitions have been filed in the Lahore High Court contesting the victories of key PML-N candidates, including three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Aleem Khan.

The petitioners argued that their rights were violated as they were not allowed to witness the consolidation process of the election results at RO offices during the preparation of Form-47. Independent candidates supported by PTI, who secured runner-up positions, claimed that they were forcefully removed by police officials acting at the behest of various ROs from observing the result consolidation process. They argued that this eviction constitutes a blatant violation of the fair process for witnessing the crucial phase.

The petitioners urged the high court to set aside Form-47, prepared in their absence, and demanded that ROs conduct the consolidation process in compliance with the Election Act 2017 and the Election Rules 2017, allowing petitioners and their agents to be present.

PTI-backed independent candidates are challenging the victories of PML-N candidates, including Nawaz Sharif from NA-130, Maryam Nawaz from NA-119, Khawaja Asif from NA-71 Sialkot, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif from NA-118, Atta Tarar from NA-127, Saiful Maluk Khokhar from NA-126, and others from different constituencies. IPP’s candidate Aleem Khan’s victory in NA-117 is also under dispute.

Additionally, PTI-backed independent candidates contesting five seats for the Punjab Assembly are challenging the victories of PML-N contestants from PP-169, PP-53, PP-47, PP-62, and PP-46 on similar grounds of being forcibly removed from RO offices.

One independent candidate, Ishtiaq Ahmed Samsialvi, challenged Nawaz Sharif’s victory from NA-130, alleging that he and others were asked to leave the RO office when PTI-backed candidate Dr Yasmeen Rashid was leading. The petitioner requested the court to set aside Form-47 and direct the RO to conduct the consolidation process in his presence.

Another PTI-backed candidate, Shahzad Farooq, challenged Maryam Nawaz’s victory in NA-119, claiming that he and his polling agents were forcefully removed from the RO’s office when results were in his favour. He requested the court to provide copies of Form-45 and allow him to participate in the consolidation process, further urging the court to prevent the RO from announcing the final result. PTI-backed contestants, including Rihana Dar, argued that they and their agents were forcibly removed from ROs’ offices as results favoured them. They implore the court to set aside Form-47 prepared in their absence and direct the ROs to conduct the consolidation process in their presence.

Earlier, on February 9, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the LHC restrained further proceedings on the election results of NA-128, suspending the operation of Form-47 prepared by the RO in the absence of the PTI-backed independent candidate Salman Akram Raja or his agent. The order was issued following a plea challenging Raja’s eviction from the premises during the consolidation of election results.