Earthquake tremors ripple through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale jolted Swat, Chitral and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. Reports of earthquake tremors have been reported from various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with areas such as Chitral, Der Lower, Swat, Upper Dir, Malakand, Mardan, Jamrud, Kohat, Mohmand, and Charsadda experiencing seismic activity. Pakistan Metrological Department said that the epicenter of the earthquake Hindu Kush region. The magnitude on the Ritcher scale was recorded to be 4.9 while its depth was 142 kilometres. The tremors, which were also felt in Landi Kotal Tehsil of Khyber District and its surrounding areas, have caused concern among residents. Additionally, earthquake aftershocks were felt in Miranshah, North Waziristan, while Upper Dir and Charsadda surroundings experienced multiple instances of tremors. Nowshera and its surrounding areas were struck by severe earthquake shocks, further heightening the apprehension among residents. The adjoining areas of Mansehra also experienced tremors, contributing to the widespread impact of the seismic events.