Haleem Adil Sheikh challenges NA-238 election results in SHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday challenged NA-238 election results in SHC.

As per details, the petition was filed in Sindh High Court (SHC) stating that Haleem Adil Sheikh bagged more than 71,000 votes as per Form 45.

PTI-backed Haleem Adil told the court that the results were changed in form 47 and MQM-P candidate Sadiq Iftikhar was declared successful. He urged the court to suspend the victory notification of MQM-P’s Sadiq Iftikhar. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Haleem Adil Sheikh lost against MQM-P candidate Sadiq Iftikhar in NA-238 by 54,000 votes.

It is important to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has so far released unofficial results of 250 NA seats out of 265.

According to the unofficial results received from electoral watchdog, PTI-backed independent candidates were leading with 99 seats followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ (PML-N) 71 seats. Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party managed to secure 53 NA seats so far. Furthermore, MQM-P clinched 17 NA seats and IPP and JUI bagged two whereas PML-Q got secured three seats, and MWM, PML-Z, BNP clinched victory on two NA seats.