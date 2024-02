A local court on Saturday granted bail to AML supremo Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in a case of attack on the office gate of a building of secuirty agency against directed Sheikh Rasheed to submit a surety bond of Rs200,000 from Adiala Jail.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Malik Ijaz Asif held an in-camera trial and granted bail Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has lost contest on NA-56 elections, however, PMLN Hanif Abbasi has won the seat with margin.