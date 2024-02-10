ANP Chief hails party workers for running vigorous election campaign

Awami National Party (ANP) Chief Asfandyar Wali Khan on Saturday hailed the party workers and office-bearers for running a vigorous election campaign in the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a special message to the party workers, Asfandyar Wali Khan said that the party’s candidates and workers had put in tireless efforts to reach out to the voters and convey the party’s message. He said that the party’s manifesto was successfully delivered to every household in the province.

Asfandyar said that the ANP believes in continuous political struggle and will continue to fight for the rights of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He urged the party workers to remain united and strong and continue to follow the path of their elders.