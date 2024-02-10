French street artwork advocates peace in Gaza

An artwork displayed on a street of France advocates peace in Gaza and draws world’s attention to the plight in the region surfaced after Palestine-Israel war.

“The Children of Peace,” the latest art piece by French street artist James Colomina, emerged temporarily on Ramblas Boulevard in central Barcelona.

The installation, which included two figures painted entirely in Colomina’s vivid red, represents peace Israelis and Palestinians.

One child wears a Jewish kippah and the other a Palestinian keffiyeh as they stand in front of a white canvas with a heart shape holding the peace symbol, all created with crimson handprints.

Although Colomina was not present at the site, he picked Barcelona because of its well-known street art scene. ?However, construction workers dismantled the installation after around four hours.

Colomina’s other works, such as red sculptures of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a toy tank, have been shown in parks across the world, including New York City’s Central Park and London’s Regent’s Park.