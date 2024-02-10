Tokyo to Vegas: Taylor Swift’s mad dash to Super Bowl is doable

Superstar Taylor Swift’s mad dash to the Super Bowl will not be easy, as she will have to fly from Tokyo to Las Vegas in time to see her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, on the field. But it is doable. Swift is play four shows in Tokyo this week on her international Eras tour. Kansas City and the San Francisco 49ers are set to play for the NFL championship trophy on Sunday in Las Vegas. While Swift’s fans worried she might not be able to make it to Super Bowl LVII on time, the Embassy of Japan in the United States issued a statement on X to reassure everyone that despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, it would be possible to comfortably complete the trip by the 4:30 p.m. PST. Swift’s final concert in Japan is set for Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. local time. On average, Swift’s shows have been running about three hours and 15 minutes long. Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ?? Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk- Japan Embassy DC (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024 The excitement over her appearance at the game has heightened interest in her every move. Swift sold one of her two private planes after Florida college student Jack Sweeney, known for tracking celebrity flights, shared her flight data on social media.