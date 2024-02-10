Daily Times

Sunday, February 11, 2024


Huma Qureshi spends time at bookstore signing copies of debut novel

News Desk

Actress Huma Qureshi, who officially turned writer in December 2023 following the release of her first novel ‘Zeba: An Accidental Superhero’ (HarperCollins India), spared some time in the city where she grew up signing copies of the book at a popular bookstore.

As she signed copies of the book for her fans, Huma looked stunning in an olive-coloured outfit paired with gold jewelry and sunglasses.

The actress even posed with a copy of the book for the shutterbugs present at the bookstore.

Huma had said on another occasion that the fantasy novel explores the transformation of a willful and rebellious girl into a superhero.

‘Zeba: An Accidental Superhero’, according to the book’s blurb, is a story of magic, wonder and resilience, where the protagonist, Zeba, wearing her hijab as a cape, becomes a relatable symbol of strength in the face of challenges.

