Raja Khurram Nawaz, the successful independent candidate from NA-48, joined the PML-N

Raja Khurram Nawaz, the successful independent candidate from National Assembly Constituency NA-48, has announced to join the Muslim League (N).

In a statement issued from Islamabad, Raja Khurram Nawaz said that I was a candidate supported by Muslim League (N) and Istahkam-e- Pakistan Party (IPP) on NA-48.

He further said that I have been supported by all the people in this constituency, I have decided to join Muslim League-N after consulting my supporters and voters.

Raja Khurram Nawaz also said that the PML-N is going to be a part of the government.

In Form 47 issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Raja Khurram Nawaz has been declared successful from NA 48 Islamabad 3, which was contested between 36 candidates.

According to Form 47 of ECP, Raja Khurram Nawaz was on the first position with 69 thousand 699 votes, independent candidate Syed Muhammad Ali Bukhari was second with 59 thousand 851 votes, while independent candidate and former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar got 18 thousand 572 votes. got