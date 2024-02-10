The Election Commission withheld the results of three national and provincial assemblies

Islamabad: (Web Desk) The Election Commission of Pakistan withheld the results of 3 National and Provincial Assemblies.

According to the Election Commission, re-elections will be held at 26 polling stations of NA-88 Khushab, re-polling will also be held at two polling stations of PS-18 Ghotki. The incident happened.

Apart from this, the Election Commission has also withheld the result of Provincial Assembly seat PK 90 Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the other hand, the female returning officer sent a report to the Election Commission on the matter of breaking the door of the polling station and snatching the ballot box in Karachi’s Constituency NA 242.

The report says that this whole incident took place after the counting was completed, we have received all the equipment along with the ballot papers complete, due to this action of Qadir Khan Mandukhel, there was no impact on the election results.