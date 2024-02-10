Nawaz Sharif’s success from NA 130 is challenged in court

The victory of PML-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from National Assembly Constituency NA 130 has been challenged.

Independent candidate’s lawyer Ishtiaq Chaudhry has filed a petition against the victory of Nawaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court.

It should be remembered that according to the unofficial result of Constituency NA 130 Lahore 14, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-N has won 171024 votes from 376 polling stations.

From here, PTI-backed independent candidate Yasmin Rashid is second with 115,043 votes.