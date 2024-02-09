Crucial Lahore meeting set to shape political landscape?

Former President Asif Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting on Friday at the residence of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Sources said that the meeting was also attended by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Faryal Talpur, the sister of Asif Zardari. The leaders of the two parties discussed the political situation, the formation of the future government, and the possibility of a coalition.

According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed the message of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Asif Zardari. They added that the two sides expressed their desire to work together for the stability and prosperity of the country. The meeting lasted for about an hour.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had announced working with all parties to take the country out of the economic crisis and get rid of the plethora of crises.