Rehana Dar to move court against alleged rigging

PTI-backed independent candidate Rehana Dar, mother of Usman Dar, has announced to move court against alleged rigging after unofficial results showed she lost against PML-N candidate Khawaja Asif.

Talking to journalists, the independent candidate claimed that Khawaja Asif and the returning officer have robbed the people’s mandate and manipulated the results.

“I was leading with 65,000 votes and possessed form-45 from 353 polling stations,” Rehana Dar said, announcing to move court against the “rigging”.

She claimed that Khawaja Asif has lost from all polling stations. “The returning officer didn’t provide the results; we were not allowed to enter RO office,” she added.

According to unofficial results of 353 polling stations, PML-N candidate Khawaja Asif bagged 118,566 votes whereas Rehana Dar secured 100,272 votes.