IG Punjab commends police for peaceful election conduct

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has appreciated the police force for the peaceful conduct of general elections across the province.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the Punjab Police has ensured foolproof security arrangements on the election campaign and polling day. Peaceful conduct of general elections was possible due to excellent coordination between all institutions and team work. IGP Punjab said that we are grateful for the excellent cooperation of all institutions including Rangers and Pakistan Army to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the voters exercised their right to vote in a free and safe environment, apart from 1, 2 minor incidents there were no serious/ major incident related to law & order that happened and overall the situation remained under control and peaceful, with no casualty of any kind. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the campaign against aerial firing, display of weapons and ban on carrying weapons was successful. Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Force teams ensured effective patrolling around polling stations. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated all forces including Police, Traffic, Special Branch, CTD for ensuring peaceful elections. He also thanked the citizens for excellent support during the election campaign & polling and role of media for responsible coverage.