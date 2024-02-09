PML-N wins one NA seat each from Muridke, Ferozewala tehsils

In general elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates won one national and one provincial assembly seat of Tehsil Muridke.

In Ferozewala Tehsil, PML-N candidates won one national and two provincial assemblies. PML-N central leader and former federal minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and his nephew Engineer Rana Ahmed Atiq Anwar won the National Assembly seats.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district president Sheikhupura Umar Aftab Dhillon failed to save his seat and was defeated by Muslim League-N. According to the results released by returning officers, former federal minister Rana Tanveer Hussain won from National Assembly Constituency NA 114 Tehsil Firozwala by getting 1 lakh 39 votes while his opponent Arshad Mahmood Manda got 82026 votes.

PML-N candidate Peerr Ashraf Rasool from PP-138 in Rana Tanveer Hussain’s constituency got 38,604 votes while Rana Tanveer Hussain won by getting 35,659 votes from PP-139.

Independent candidate from PP 140 Constituency Owais Umar won by winning votes while against him Mian Abdul Rauf of PML-N could get 44832 votes. National Assembly Constituency NA 131 Tehsil Muridke Rana Tanveer Hussain’s nephew former Chairman District Council Sheikhupura Engineer Rana Ahmed Atiq Anwar won 1 lakh 19 thousand 407 votes on the ticket of Muslim League-N while his opponent was PTI’s former MNA Brig. (R) Rahat Amanullah Bhatti got 90 thousand 872 votes.

From the provincial constituency PP 136 of Tehsil Muridke, PML-N candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Hasaan Riaz won by securing 52,628 votes, while against him, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf District President Sheikhupura, former MPA Umar Aftab Dhillon secured 39,21 votes. PTI-backed independent candidate Khurram Ijaz Chatta won from the provincial constituency PP 137 Muridke City by securing 58 thousand 171 votes, while the candidate of Muslim League-N, who contested the election for the first time against him, Muhammad Arshad Virk secured 38 thousand 545 votes.

After the announcement of the results, the workers thronged the tents of the successful candidates and even though it was night, the workers arrived to congratulate them by dancing to the beat of the drum. The candidates are also continuing to feed sweets to the workers.