PTI explores alliances amid election uncertainty

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) can consider option of political alliance with other parties to get some specific seats of National Assembly (NA) and provincial assemblies in order to form central government, said party spokesperson Raoof Hasan on Friday.

To form an overall alliance with any political party would not be exercised, he claimed at a press conference at the party secretariat. Despite repeated queries by the reporters regarding the party’s nomination for premiership if PTI gets majority as complete elections results are not announced so far, he avoided answering saying that “it is premature to disclose”.

The spokesperson as per till now the PTI is winning over 100 seats in National Assembly and would be able to achieve the required number of seats to form government at the Centre He claimed that the required members for government formation are also with us in Punjab. Currently, we are not convening members as several successful candidates are facing unlawful cases and some are in jails which is causing difficulties for the show of power. Raoof Hasan said all decisions would be taken after consultation with the leadership. “Around 52 PTI leaders who have been elected in this election are underground,” he claimed, adding that over 10,000 party workers are in prisons across the country.

He explained that a comprehensive parliamentary meeting of successful candidates would be held soon to show off after the announcement of complete elections results. “Our victory should not be turned into defeat,” he demanded. In reply to a question, Raoof Hasan stated that the party leadership trusts in fielded independent candidates and asserted they would not join any party against party directives amid fears of horse trading. “Although Asif Ali Zardari and Sharif brothers are expert horse trading as they have plenty of looted wealth, to get sympathies of our elected candidates is out of question,” he reaffirmed.

He further stated that a list of our successful candidates in national and provincial assemblies has been arranged; we have won over 100 seats in the NA and a two-thirds majority has been obtained in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Responding about a statement of PML-N leader Ishaq Dar in which he claimed that independent candidates, who are emerging victorious in the 2024 general elections, are in contacted him and expressed desire to join his party, Raoof Hasan said “Dar should dispel his misunderstandings; when the show of power happens, he will come to know the actual scenario.

All our successful candidates are safeguarding the party’s discipline; no one can break them,” he said. He further stated that we have completed legal consultation regarding this matter, and any changes made will utilize every constitutional and legal option. While highlighting the party’s victory despite the worse environment for his party before elections, he said “the whole world has acknowledged our success in the way never been done in the past.”