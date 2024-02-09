Sherry Rehman asserts ‘election results changed’ in NA-127

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Sherry Rehman asserted on Friday that the “election results had been changed” in NA-127.

Addressing the news conference in Lahore, Sherry said, “It seems as if the magical spell has been cast in NA-127. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was leading the constituency. The results had been changed in the closed room.”

“There can be only one reason behind not getting Form 45. The returning officer had not allowed us to go inside.” Rehman said.

“We do not want anarchy in the country. Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that we could form a government along with the independent candidates,” he maintained.