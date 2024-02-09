‘Worst rigging underway in general elections’, claims JI’s Hafiz Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) stalwart Hafiz Naeemur Rehman claimed on Friday that the “worst rigging is underway in the general elections”. Expressing his thoughts, Rehman fired a fresh broadside at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). “MQM-P is on the back foot. The people had denounced its [MQM-P’s] politics,” he said. “In the new Karachi, Khawaja Izharul Hasan and the other MQM-P candidates had not even bagged 10,000 votes each. But the results had been changed subsequently,” Rehman said. Rehman said, “The JI will defend its mandate. We will stage protests against the worst rigging at every level.”