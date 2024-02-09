PTI’s Asad Qaiser says Nawaz Sharif insulted vote with victory speech

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate, Asad Qaiser, has come forward to lambast the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s victory speech in the general election 2024.

In his series of statements, the former NA speaker Asad Qaiser questioned the legitimacy of Nawaz Sharif’s recent statement and claimed, “In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, and Federal we (PTI/IND) bagged the highest numbers of seats.” “Nawaz Sharif’s previous claim to uphold the dignity of the vote to right and now insulting the process with his victory speech,” He highlighted.

Qaiser asserted that the PTI would form governments in KP, Punjab, and at the federal level, underscoring the party’s numerical strength in these regions, suggesting a solid foundation for government formation. Asad Qaiser also hinted at potential negotiations with minor political entities first to form collaborative governance, meanwhile, he also asserted to approach the court for constituencies facing election result disputes. He termed the recent general election of 2024 as one of the most controversial in the history of Pakistan, alleging that the results of the elections were being rigged in several regions.

While answering a question related to the coalition, he refused to comment on the alliance with the PPP but clarified that any discussion of allying with the PPP was not currently on the table. He stated the PTI founder will make decisions related to the coalition after tomorrow’s meeting in Adiala Jail.