Aleem Khan sweeps NA-117, PP-149

Abdul Aleem Khan, the President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), emerged victorious in both NA-117 and Lahore’s constituency PP-149, securing a significant mandate from the electorate.

According to the unofficial and unverified tally, in NA-117, Abdul Aleem Khan secured a resounding victory with 72,519 votes, establishing a clear lead over his closest competitor, Ali Ejaz Buttar, who garnered 31,586 votes, securing the second position. This win solidifies Khan and the IPP’s presence in the national political landscape. Similarly, in the Lahore’s constituency PP-149, the IPP president clinched the victory with 51,756 votes. His nearest rival, independent candidate Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, closely followed with 47,998 votes, securing the second position. Expressing gratitude for his success, he took to Twitter to thank the people of Lahore for their unwavering support. He acknowledged the outpouring of love and encouragement from various segments of society, including mothers, sisters, daughters, youth, and elders, attributing his victory to their collective efforts.

Looking ahead, Khan pledged to expedite the ongoing service initiatives in the constituency, expressing optimism that, with divine will, he would accelerate the development process and transform the constituency into the finest area of Lahore. “This victory belongs to you,” Khan declared, highlighting the power of the people’s voice. He further pledged to accelerate the ongoing development initiatives within both his NA and PA constituencies, aiming to make PP-149 “the best area of Lahore.” Abdul Aleem Khan’s victory underscores his commitment to serving the constituents and reflects the trust and confidence reposed in him by the electorate. As he prepares to assume office, his focus remains on fulfilling the aspirations of the people and ushering in positive change for the constituency.