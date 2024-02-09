Security forces kill wanted terrorist in Balochistan: ISPR

Security forces on Friday killed a wanted terrorist associated with the banned outfit Daesh in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah, averting a major attack, the military’s media affairs wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the operation was conducted based on a tip-off. “During an intense fire exchange, HVT, Abdul Shakoor aka Nauman aka Abu Hamza Khurasani of Daesh was sent to hell,” ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said the terrorist was the mastermind of the attack in Qila Saifullah and Pishin on 7 February 24 and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies. “He also planned to conduct high profile suicide bombing attacks in Balochistan, which have been successfully averted due to timely and prompt action by security forces and the intelligence agencies,” the statement said. “Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.”

On Wednesday, at least 28 people were killed and more than 30 wounded by two bomb blasts outside the offices of candidates in southwestern Pakistan, in attacks claimed hours later by the Islamic State group.

Separately, on Thursday, at least four policemen were martyred and five others injured in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.