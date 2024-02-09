Sushmita says she didn’t know Shahrukh Khan was a part of ‘Main Hoon Na’ before signing

Sushmita Sen won over the hearts of her audience after she played Chandni in Farah Khan’s directorial debut Main Hoon Na and in a recent chat, Sushmita recalled how she was cast in the film.

The former Miss Universe also shared that she had no idea that she would be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan until she signed the film. In fact, her first reaction, as she recalled, was of complete surprise as she asked Farah why Shah Rukh Khan was present at the actors’ meeting for the film.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Sushmita said that back when they were shooting for ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ for Sirf Tum, where Farah was the choreographer, she asked, “The day I make a film, will you be my heroine? I said yes, whenever you make it. I’ll be there.” Many years passed by but when Farah decided to make her first film, she called Sushmita to fulfill her promise and the actor readily agreed. She just asked Farah, “Tell me where to sign.”

After Sushmita was on board, Farah called her to Film City. “I never asked her who the hero is, I never asked anything about the movie. She kept her word, I kept mine and I went there.” Upon reaching there, Sushmita was told that Farah is talking to other actors and Sushmita walked in the room clueless about the rest of the cast.

“I walk in very matter of factl-y and I walk in and go ‘Oh’. I said ‘Farah, why is Shah Rukh Khan here? She said he is also wondering why you are here because nobody had been told anything. It was a surprise. I said when you took a promise from me, you should have told me that Shah Rukh will be in the movie. That’s an amazing thing that happened. She made this film with so much love,” she recalled.

Sushmita is still fondly remembered for her role in the film. She was recently seen in the web series Aarya season 3.