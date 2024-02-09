Farhan Saeed and Urwa celebrate one-month birthday of daughter

Pakistan showbiz’s power couple, Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane celebrated the 1-month birthday of their daughter, Jahan Aara. Celebrity couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane, who welcomed their first child in Dallas, US, last month, concluded their months-long trip, with an intimate celebration to mark the first month birthday of their daughter. “Aara’s 1-month birthday celebrations have been the perfect end to our USA trip! Alhumdulillah for family! Hello Pakistan,” wrote the ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ actor in the caption of the eight-picture gallery of the private affair on Instagram. Thousands of their fans as well as the entertainment fraternity showered their love on the now-viral pictures with likes and warm wishes for the celebrity kid. Pertinent to note that Pakistan’s heartthrob singer-actor Farhan Saeed and his actor-producer wife, Urwa Hocane, who tied the knot in 2016, announced the birth of their first baby girl in a joint statement on social media last month. “The joy, the naimat & the most precious gift of our lives has arrived! ‘Jahan Aara Saeed’, our ankhoun ka taara whom we’ll lovingly call ‘Aara’,” the celebrity couple introduced in the Instagram post.