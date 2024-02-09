At least stop further digging: President Arif Alvi

Islamabad: (Web Desk) President Dr. Arif Alvi issued a meaningful statement on social media.

After the polling of General Election 2024 has been completed, the results continue to come in, in which according to the unofficial results, a large number of independent candidates have been successful so far.

On the occasion of the arrival of the election results, the President of the State said in a statement on social media that if we find ourselves in a pit, it is wise to seek help from Allah and at least stop further digging.