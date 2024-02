PML-N’s Khawaja Asif succeeds from NA-71, defeats Rehana Dar

Sialkot: (Web Desk) The RO of Constituency NA 71 has released the incomplete and unofficial result.

Khawaja Asif was declared successful from constituency NA 71 of Sialkot by getting 118566 votes, independent candidate Rehana Imtiaz Dar came second with 100272 votes, Khawaja Asif won with 18294 votes.

It should be noted that a bitter competition has been seen between the two candidates